CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,582 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 376 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 56 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 494,406 cases and 6,544 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 10, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old male from Upshur County, a 61-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, an 85-year old male from Tucker County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Tyler County, a 41-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 99-year old female from Marion County, a 79-year old male from Nicholas County, a 55-year old male from Marion County, and a 90-year old female from Raleigh County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 to March 2022. These include an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 46-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 56-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old male from Ohio County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Summers County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Roane County, a 71-year old female from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, a 46-year old female from Jackson County, a 58-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old male from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 91-year old female from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Wayne County, an 83-year old male from Hardy County, an 87-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Logan County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 95-year old male from Wayne County, a 102-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Fayette County, a 49-year old male from Clay County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, and a 42-year old female from Wood County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 10, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (20), Berkeley (56), Boone (8), Braxton (11), Brooke (13), Cabell (68), Calhoun (11), Clay (14), Doddridge (1), Fayette (32), Gilmer (5), Grant (3), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (12), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (77), Jackson (13), Jefferson (19), Kanawha (88), Lewis (9), Lincoln (11), Logan (10), Marion (72), Marshall (59), Mason (19), McDowell (30), Mercer (61), Mineral (9), Mingo (12), Monongalia (68), Monroe (14), Morgan (4), Nicholas (27), Ohio (12), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (6), Preston (36), Putnam (29), Raleigh (51), Randolph (19), Ritchie (6), Roane (5), Summers (12), Taylor (18), Tucker (4), Tyler (14), Upshur (21), Wayne (22), Webster (17), Wetzel (14), Wirt (5), Wood (47), Wyoming (41).

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red, orange or gold. The map shows Webster, Clay and Tyler counties in yellow. The remaining 52 counties are all in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 340 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 94 of them are in the ICU, and 50 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows three West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with no children in the ICU. Health officials say one child is currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 486,557 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: