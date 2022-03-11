CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,432 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 469 new COVID-19 cases and a total of six additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 494,875 cases and 6,550 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 11, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, a 74-year old female from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Lewis County, and an 82-year old male from Marshall County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (15), Berkeley (53), Boone (9), Braxton (14), Brooke (13), Cabell (67), Calhoun (13), Clay (9), Doddridge (1), Fayette (37), Gilmer (5), Grant (5), Greenbrier (22), Hampshire (10), Hancock (13), Hardy (9), Harrison (73), Jackson (10), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (85), Lewis (9), Lincoln (14), Logan (8), Marion (60), Marshall (84), Mason (18), McDowell (31), Mercer (60), Mineral (8), Mingo (14), Monongalia (79), Monroe (14), Morgan (5), Nicholas (27), Ohio (12), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (5), Preston (38), Putnam (27), Raleigh (152), Randolph (23), Ritchie (11), Roane (7), Summers (13), Taylor (16), Tucker (3), Tyler (11), Upshur (32), Wayne (24), Webster (31), Wetzel (12), Wirt (5), Wood (55), Wyoming (37).

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 11, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red or orange. The map shows Webster County as the only county in gold and Wirt County as the only county in yellow. The remaining 53 counties are all in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 312 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 78 of them are in the ICU, and 50 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows five West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with no children in the ICU. Health officials say one child is currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 486,839 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: