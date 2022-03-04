CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 2,088 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 578 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 492,276 cases and 6,440 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Upshur County, a 59-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Upshur County, an 86-year old female from Marion County, an 89-year old female from Logan County, and a 64-year old male from Logan County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 4, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (27), Berkeley (74), Boone (19), Braxton (23), Brooke (26), Cabell (90), Calhoun (14), Clay (12), Doddridge (8), Fayette (61), Gilmer (2), Grant (7), Greenbrier (46), Hampshire (26), Hancock (12), Hardy (13), Harrison (120), Jackson (25), Jefferson (37), Kanawha (160), Lewis (15), Lincoln (22), Logan (45), Marion (94), Marshall (28), Mason (42), McDowell (44), Mercer (98), Mineral (21), Mingo (48), Monongalia (107), Monroe (23), Morgan (4), Nicholas (73), Ohio (21), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (13), Preston (58), Putnam (46), Raleigh (87), Randolph (23), Ritchie (14), Roane (12), Summers (12), Taylor (37), Tucker (15), Tyler (5), Upshur (56), Wayne (29), Webster (32), Wetzel (18), Wirt (6), Wood (83), Wyoming (42).

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red or orange. The map shows only Webster County in gold, with seven counties in yellow and 47 in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 444 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 108 of them are in the ICU, and 60 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 13 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one in the ICU. There are no children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 483,748 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: