CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,244 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 664 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 10 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 495,539 cases and 6,559 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

According to the WV DHHR, health officials have determined that the December 2020 of a 47-year old female from Kanawha County was not a COVID-19 associated death. The death has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 14, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, a 61-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Lewis County, an 87-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, and a 90-year old male from Monongalia County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (9), Berkeley (49), Boone (8), Braxton (16), Brooke (15), Cabell (45), Calhoun (12), Clay (4), Doddridge (1), Fayette (46), Gilmer (5), Grant (6), Greenbrier (32), Hampshire (8), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (47), Jackson (10), Jefferson (20), Kanawha (65), Lewis (2), Lincoln (11), Logan (13), Marion (66), Marshall (44), Mason (25), McDowell (35), Mercer (60), Mineral (7), Mingo (21), Monongalia (63), Monroe (8), Morgan (2), Nicholas (22), Ohio (10), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (4), Preston (28), Putnam (34), Raleigh (156), Randolph (9), Ritchie (10), Roane (7), Summers (13), Taylor (13), Tucker (5), Tyler (5), Upshur (26), Wayne (9), Webster (25), Wetzel (20), Wirt (0), Wood (48), Wyoming (28).

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red or orange. The map shows Webster County as the only county in gold and Ritchie County as the only county in yellow. The remaining 53 counties are all in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 272 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 74 of them are in the ICU, and 44 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows seven West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with no children in the ICU. Health officials say one child is currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 487,736 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: