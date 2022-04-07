CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 324 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases and a total of seven additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 498,322 cases and 6,749 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Pleasants County, and a 73-year old male from Putnam County.

The WV DHHR says five of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts. The deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022. These include a 78-year old male from Marshall County, a 54-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marion County, a 92-year old female from Mason County, and a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for April 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (0), Berkeley (23), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (4), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (4), Logan (5), Marion (9), Marshall (4), Mason (3), McDowell (9), Mercer (15), Mineral (6), Mingo (3), Monongalia (35), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (1), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (7), Putnam (20), Raleigh (10), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (2), Wirt (2), Wood (11), Wyoming (3).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 125 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 35 of them are in the ICU, and 20 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows two West Virginia children are hospitalized. No children are currently in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 491,249 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: