CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 357 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 88 new COVID-19 cases and a total of eight additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,769 cases and 6,831 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 89-year old male from Webster County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Clay County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 91-year old female from Berkeley County.

The WV DHHR says two of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts one occurred in January 2022 and the other occurred in November 2021, with one death occurring in December 2021. These include a 32-year old male from Harrison County and a 72-year old male from Nicholas County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1), Berkeley (22), Boone (4), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (18), Calhoun (0), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (3), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (13), Jackson (4), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (3), Logan (4), Marion (15), Marshall (4), Mason (3), McDowell (3), Mercer (23), Mineral (8), Mingo (10), Monongalia (31), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (5), Ohio (6), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (2), Putnam (13), Raleigh (22), Randolph (6), Ritchie (0), Roane (4), Summers (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (8), Wayne (2), Webster (6), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (8).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 158 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 46 of them are in the ICU, and 18 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows three West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 490,581 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: