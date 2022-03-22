CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 508 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases and a total of nine additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 496,838 cases and 6,660 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 22, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 90-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Berkeley County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 82-year old male from Taylor County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 89-year old female from Harrison County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 22, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (4), Berkeley (25), Boone (4), Braxton (14), Brooke (2), Cabell (33), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (5), Greenbrier (25), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (17), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (30), Lewis (3), Lincoln (8), Logan (7), Marion (20), Marshall (7), Mason (5), McDowell (19), Mercer (36), Mineral (4), Mingo (7), Monongalia (28), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (9), Ohio (7), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (12), Raleigh (23), Randolph (1), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (8), Taylor (9), Tucker (6), Tyler (0), Upshur (10), Wayne (7), Webster (8), Wetzel (6), Wirt (0), Wood (25), Wyoming (8).

Webster County is currently the only in yellow on the state’s County Alert System map. The remaining 54 counties are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 198 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 60 of them are in the ICU, and 35 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows two West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus. No children are currently in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 489,670 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: