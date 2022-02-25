CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,339 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 913 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 20 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 488,359 cases and 6,308 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 25, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 83-year old female from Putnam County, an 88-year old male from Hampshire County, a 66-year old female from Mingo County, an 82-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Jefferson County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Wayne County, an 81-year old female from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Braxton County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old female from Hampshire County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (63), Berkeley (111), Boone (40), Braxton (28), Brooke (20), Cabell (160), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (22), Fayette (116), Gilmer (13), Grant (17), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (33), Hancock (25), Hardy (14), Harrison (213), Jackson (34), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (256), Lewis (36), Lincoln (46), Logan (60), Marion (118), Marshall (83), Mason (51), McDowell (79), Mercer (158), Mineral (39), Mingo (62), Monongalia (137), Monroe (34), Morgan (9), Nicholas (59), Ohio (67), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (12), Preston (68), Putnam (94), Raleigh (169), Randolph (28), Ritchie (30), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (70), Tucker (9), Tyler (19), Upshur (55), Wayne (59), Webster (30), Wetzel (43), Wirt (1), Wood (129), Wyoming (52).

West Virginia COVID-19 map for Feb. 25, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s county alert system map has no counties listed in red or orange. The map shows three counties are in gold, 20 are in yellow and 32 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 577 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 129 of them are in the ICU, and 74 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows eight West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with two in the ICU. There are no children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 478,712 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: