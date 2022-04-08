CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 358 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases and a total of seven additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 498,414 cases and 6,753 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 8, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 62-year old male from Morgan County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 26-year old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 map for April 8, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (0), Berkeley (25), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (32), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (4), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (0), Harrison (18), Jackson (2), Jefferson (25), Kanawha (21), Lewis (1), Lincoln (5), Logan (5), Marion (13), Marshall (6), Mason (2), McDowell (12), Mercer (15), Mineral (6), Mingo (3), Monongalia (28), Monroe (5), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (3), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (9), Putnam (24), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (5), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (3), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (11), Wyoming (2).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 125 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 35 of them are in the ICU, and 20 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows two West Virginia children are hospitalized. No children are currently in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 491,303 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: