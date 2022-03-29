CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 376 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases and a total of four additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,553 cases and 6,794 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

The WV DHHR says some of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in August 2021. These include a 55-year old male from Raleigh County, a 96-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old male from Cabell County, a 41-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old female from Summers County, a 74-year old male from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Summers County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from McDowell County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old male from Wetzel County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Wyoming County, a 50-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Webster County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Roane County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 78-year old male from Jackson County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 101-year old male from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Monroe County, a 97-year old female from Barbour County, an 82-year old female from Summers County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from McDowell County, and a 52-year old male from Wayne County.

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (19), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (10), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (0), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (2), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (2), McDowell (6), Mercer (23), Mineral (5), Mingo (15), Monongalia (24), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (17), Randolph (4), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (9).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 161 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 50 of them are in the ICU, and 18 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows four West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 490,383 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: