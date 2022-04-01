CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 376 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases and a total of four additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,769 cases and 6,835 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 1, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of an 80-year old female from Mason County, a 75-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 74-year old male from Wetzel County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

WV Map for April 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (3), Berkeley (28), Boone (4), Braxton (1), Brooke (5), Cabell (20), Calhoun (0), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (5), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (15), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (19), Lewis (7), Lincoln (3), Logan (5), Marion (15), Marshall (6), Mason (3), McDowell (3), Mercer (29), Mineral (8), Mingo (8), Monongalia (31), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (6), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (20), Randolph (7), Ritchie (0), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (9), Wayne (3), Webster (4), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (6).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 148 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 42 of them are in the ICU, and 18 of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows three West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus with one child in the ICU. No children are currently on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 490,653 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: