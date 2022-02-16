CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 5,271 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 1,279 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 37 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 479,214 cases and 6,104 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

DHHR has confirmed the following 36 recent deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 63-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year old female from Wirt County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old female from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Tyler County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, an 82-year old female from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Upshur County, a 54-year old male from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Brooke County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Wirt County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, and an 87-year old female from Cabell County.

An additional death of a a 50-year old female from Boone County in January 2022 was reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (68), Berkeley (177), Boone (73), Braxton (31), Brooke (24), Cabell (229), Calhoun (17), Clay (20), Doddridge (27), Fayette (192), Gilmer (20), Grant (23), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (49), Hancock (38), Hardy (26), Harrison (314), Jackson (42), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (594), Lewis (44), Lincoln (77), Logan (145), Marion (201), Marshall (88), Mason (85), McDowell (116), Mercer (239), Mineral (74), Mingo (137), Monongalia (192), Monroe (53), Morgan (26), Nicholas (88), Ohio (51), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (23), Preston (116), Putnam (198), Raleigh (306), Randolph (46), Ritchie (24), Roane (39), Summers (29), Taylor (43), Tucker (17), Tyler (14), Upshur (126), Wayne (98), Webster (19), Wetzel (43), Wirt (13), Wood (185), Wyoming (122).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Feb. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

For the second day in a row, there are no counties in red on the state’s county alert system map. Two counties are in orange, 15 are in gold, 23 are in yellow and 15 are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 792 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 193 of them are in the ICU, and 118 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 15 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Two children are currently on a ventilator.

12,978 cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 467,839 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: