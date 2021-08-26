WV reports more than 12K active COVID-19 cases, no green on state map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 numbers. Today, Aug. 26, the state is reporting 1,448 new cases of the virus. This brings West Virginia to 183,354 total COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

Active cases are now at 12,736 with 526 West Virginians currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 178 are in the ICU and 76 are on ventilators.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also says 13 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 3,049 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Monroe County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Marion County, and a 66-year old male from Pocahontas County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 26, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia is also reporting a total of 561 Delta variant cases up seven from the last update on Monday. The state is also reporting 2,510 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 33 Brazilian (Gamma) variant cases.

The state has received a total of 3,331,763 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.87% and a cumulative rate of 5.11%. A total of 167,569 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 71.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.2% have been fully vaccinated. Those who are 12 years and older in the Mountain State are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about the vaccine, or to find a vaccination location near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginians 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by going online to the doitforbabydog.wv.gov website.

West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System map for Aug. 26, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System map, no counties are in green for the second time this week.

Only Pocahontas and Tucker counties are in yellow and Doddridge county is the only county in gold.

Orange counties on the map include McDowell, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Boone, Lincoln, Cabell, Mason, Clay, Calhoun, Gilmer, Ritchie, Pleasants, Lewis, Upshur, Harrison, Taylor, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Hancock, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

The remaining 26 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Webster, Braxton, Randolph, Barbour, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Wood, Wirt, Jackson, Roane and Putnam counties.

COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,839), Berkeley (14,191), Boone (2,358), Braxton (1,175), Brooke (2,381), Cabell (10,142), Calhoun (450), Clay (641), Doddridge (693), Fayette (4,020), Gilmer (983), Grant (1,393), Greenbrier (3,199), Hampshire (2,098), Hancock (2,999), Hardy (1,703), Harrison (6,879), Jackson (2,488), Jefferson (5,207), Kanawha (17,231), Lewis (1,640), Lincoln (1,809), Logan (3,658), Marion (5,151), Marshall (3,978), Mason (2,385), McDowell (1,856), Mercer (5,824), Mineral (3,207), Mingo (3,082), Monongalia (10,050), Monroe (1,404), Morgan (1,418), Nicholas (2,177), Ohio (4,775), Pendleton (785), Pleasants (1,029), Pocahontas (775), Preston (3,161), Putnam (5,974), Raleigh (7,949), Randolph (3,384), Ritchie (831), Roane (790), Summers (950), Taylor (1,480), Tucker (632), Tyler (884), Upshur (2,492), Wayne (3,649), Webster (693), Wetzel (1,689), Wirt (505), Wood (8,825), Wyoming (2,393).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monroe County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wood County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.