CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,964 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and a total of eight additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 506,833 cases and 6,895 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of two 75-year-old females from Berkeley County. The DHHR noted that due to the two individuals being of the same gender and age from the same county, health officials have verified that they are two separate people and that the data for one person was not repeated.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (11), Berkeley (124), Boone (16), Braxton (9), Brooke (18), Cabell (110), Calhoun (3), Clay (6), Doddridge (7), Fayette (54), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (8), Hancock (30), Hardy (13), Harrison (102), Jackson (12), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (238), Lewis (12), Lincoln (21), Logan (49), Marion (111), Marshall (32), Mason (26), McDowell (15), Mercer (46), Mineral (19), Mingo (8), Monongalia (138), Monroe (27), Morgan (11), Nicholas (28), Ohio (73), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (31), Putnam (70), Raleigh (129), Randolph (14), Ritchie (12), Roane (9), Summers (9), Taylor (20), Tucker (2), Tyler (11), Upshur (26), Wayne (37), Webster (2), Wetzel (5), Wirt (3), Wood (30), Wyoming (11).

Of the state’s 55 counties 26 are in yellow and 29 are in green on the County Alert System map.

According to the WV DHHR, 138 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 19 of them are in the ICU, and nine of them are on ventilators. The dashboard shows one West Virginia child is hospitalized with the virus. No children are currently in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Health officials say a total of 497,974 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: