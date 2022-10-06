UPDATE: (10:18 A.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say Route 2 has reopened after a woman was hit by a train overnight.

CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight.

It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The female victim was dead when first responders arrived.

Crews are working to re-open the roadway.