CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – County’s across the Mountain State announced their schools will be operating under a 2-hour delay Monday, January 10 due to inclement weather.

As of now, those schools are in Kanawha, Boone, Pocahontas, Mason, Greenbrier, Mingo, Pendleton, Clay and Wayne counties.

Buses will operate under their regular routes at a 2-hour delay.