WV Secretary of State warns of election security

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is warning the public to be aware of election security.

This comes after the U.S. government issued a warning Wednesday night, saying there were attempts by Iran and Russia to interfere in the presidential election.

Warner says four states have been involved with this interference, but West Virginia is not one of them. The states involved are Pennsylvania, Florida, Alaska and Arizona.



The Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran and Russia have separately obtained American voter information Wednesday night.

Ratcliffe also said Iran has been sending emails designed to intimidate voters and damage President Trump.



“This is an ongoing situation. All states are potential targets and they are using this to try to change the minds of the electorate, not necessarily to try to change votes,” Warner said.



An Oklahoma University student received one of those threatening emails, demanding she vote for Trump or else. It was allegedly from the Trump-supporting far-right group ‘Proud Boys’. Federal authorities linked it to an Iranian disinformation campaign.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Warner said West Virginia has not been compromised.



“There’s been no interference here. There’s been no manipulation of data and we have been preparing for this since 2016,” Warner said.



Warner and other election officials are urging West Virginia voters to not be intimidated by messages like these, but to be on guard.



“We have seen text activity; not threatening text activity just informative texts saying you can now vote, where you can vote and things like that,” Dave Tackett, West Virginia Secretary of State Chief Technology Officer said.



Warner says election security is an ongoing process and officials are continually improving protocols and then have routine training with county clerks.



Some voters believe there’s one way to make sure things are secure.



“If you’re not overseas or not in the military or you’re not sick, vote in-person,” Dena Cavendar, Voter said.



Warner says with just days left until the election, he wants to remind people to be vigilant and report any suspicious information.

