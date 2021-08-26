WV sees biggest COVID-19 spike since January – 1,400 new cases Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many health departments across the state are hosting more testing and vaccination clinics, after seeing their cases nearly double in some counties. We had more than 1,400 new cases yesterday, and haven’t seen a spike that big since January.

West Virginia has nearly 13,000 active cases and 526 people are in hospitals. Health care experts are trying to turn the tide.

“If we act now. If we start vaccinating, wearing our masks, being socially distanced, washing our hands, and doing what we need to do to end this pandemic, we could flatten that curve. But if we do not, we are headed for an absolute straight up trajectory,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

As of today, 52 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are red or orange, signaling the highest rates of COVID-19 transmission. During his Wednesday media briefing, Governor Jim Justice said he is still trying to get White House permission to giver booster shots to people with the highest risk.

“Waiting for them to give the go-ahead, so we can start giving booster shots to our people that are 60 and older, that need those shots that are out past the time period right now. They need those shots and they need them right now,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, on Wednesday.

As of now, only people with compromised immune systems or high medical risk qualify for extra shots.

“There also remain big concerns about the more infectious and more potent Delta variant of COVID-19. Right now West Virginia has 561 Delta variant cases,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.