CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is a big step closer to having a final budget for this year.

This morning, the State Senate approved its budget but that’s not the final say.

The House must also approve its budget and both chambers are likely to consider some of the governor’s spending priorities. With just eight days left in the session, there will be a lot of negotiating.

“No, I don’t anticipate any tax increases at all. The financial of the state is the best shape it’s been in, in decades. It really an exciting time to be in West Virginia,” said State Sen. Jack Woodrum, (R) Summers.

“Prioritizing, for example, our social service workers. Child Protective Service workers are severely underpaid. We have a huge number of vacancies, recruitment and retention issues. Those raises are not in this budget. They are coming across from the House,” said State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier – Minority Leader.

The Senate spending plan increases the amount of money the state sets aside for promoting tourism.

It also increases the budget for the Office of Veterans Services.

The final day of the Session is March 12th.