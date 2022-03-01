CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians could soon have more options when it comes to racetrack betting.

The West Virginia State Senate has approved remote gaming facilities for the four counties with racetrack casinos. These include Hancock, Jefferson, Kanawha and Ohio counties.

The bill would allow for alternative locations for pari-mutuel wagering on simulcast races, racetrack video lottery terminals, sport wagering kiosks, and racetrack table games of licensed racetracks within the county of the licensed racetrack.

The Senate passed SB100 with a vote of 23-10 with one member absent.

The bill now moves to the West Virginia House of Delegates. If the House passes the bill and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signs it into law, each county involved would then have to pass a voter referendum. After that, the West Virginia Lottery Commission would also have to approve those locations before the bill could take effect.