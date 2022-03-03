CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would ban abortions based solely on a prenatal diagnosis of a disability, including Down syndrome.

The bill was approved on a 28-5 vote Wednesday. It makes exceptions for medical emergencies or if a fetus would not survive outside of the womb.

It now goes to the House of Delegates. But under questioning from Harrison County Democrat Mike Romano, Republican Mike Maroney agreed that a physician could perform such an abortion if a woman does not speak up about the disability.

The legislation comes as the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortions after 15 weeks.