WV sheriffs seeing a rise in domestic violence reports

CHARLESTON, WV (WDVM) — As people are encouraged to self-isolate, West Virginia Sheriffs are reporting a rise in the number of domestic-related issues being reported.

Sheriff Pete Dougherty of Jefferson County said they have seen an overall decrease in 911 calls and his deputies have increased their presence in local communities now that local courts have closed.

“We’ve had a little uptick in domestic violence cases,” Dougherty said. “And I anticipate that probably will continue over a period of time, as more and more people who are in love-hate relationships have the difficulty of staying together.

Morgan County’s sheriff reports their dispatch was busy the previous week, but calls have begun to decrease as more people self-isolate.

“The phones aren’t ringing as much,” Sheriff KC Bohrer of Morgan County said. “So you like to think that people are behaving themselves; taking care of each other and re-prioritizing themselves.”

Sheriff Curtis Keller of Berkeley County reports they have seen a 20% increase in domestic-related issues since people began to self-isolate.

“We’re seeing an increase I guess because of the confinement of everyone being confined together,” Kellers said. “Everything else seems to be average or maintaining the same flow at this time.”

