WV State Capitol evacuated while House, Senate in session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Capitol was evacuated this morning shortly before 11 a.m.

A fire alarm went off while the House and Senate were in session. No smoke or flames were visible but the building was cleared as a precautionary measure.

Charleston fire and Capitol police are investigating.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories