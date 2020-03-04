CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Capitol was evacuated this morning shortly before 11 a.m.
A fire alarm went off while the House and Senate were in session. No smoke or flames were visible but the building was cleared as a precautionary measure.
Charleston fire and Capitol police are investigating.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- State-wide tornado drill held in Kentucky
- Coroner: Man decapitated in an industrial accident at Alabama chicken plant
- Tree from Capitol Complex finds new life as custom-designed conference table
- Kentuckians can verify restoration of voting rights online
- Kentucky man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
- Coronavirus scams: Better Business Bureau warns of potential scams
- Bill would ban abortion in Ohio if high court overturns Roe
- ‘If I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can’; Denver councilwoman responds with ‘solidarity’ tweet
- WV State Capitol evacuated while House, Senate in session
- ‘Concerned Ohio River Residents’ speaks out against proposed ethane cracker plant