West Virginia State Fire Marshal now investigating trailer fire in Jackson County

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire that devastated a trailer. The fire was first reported at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 along the 800th block of Conrad Hill Road in Cottageville, W.Va.

The trailer was occupied by a family that escaped before crews arrived on scene. Multiple crews arrived on scene to put out the fire, including Silverton, Kenna, Ravenswood and Ripley Fire Departments.

An engine shop across the street caught the fire on security camera footage showing the family awaking to the blaze and frantically escaping. This fire has been deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.