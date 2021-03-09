WV state officials launch program to help people eat healthy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Healthy eating and proper nutrition is something West Virginia is trying to help provide to all of its citizens, and now there’s a new way to stay on track.

This month, state health officials recognize March as National Nutrition Month to help people on WIC with customized dietary plans.

National Nutrition Month seeks to inspire healthy eating and physical activity. This year’s theme is “Personalize Your Plate,” which encourages creating nutritious meals to reflect personal preferences, cultures, and budgets.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children or, WIC, program employs nutrition experts to give information to mothers and children up to the age of five.

“WIC helps with baby needs and milk and the different staples that children need – especially children, but there’s a lot of things it doesn’t cover and that’s where organizations like mountain mission can step in,” John Roberts, Executive Director of Mountain Mission.

Mountain mission works directly with WIC customers, helping families fill gaps where it’s needed. Staff also want to make sure people stay healthy by giving out notorious food with each other.

“We at Mountain Mission want to make sure we not only give them food, but the right kinds of food. We give them fruits and vegetables, grapes, bananas, lettuce, tomatoes,” Roberts said.

Store manager Tom Keaton at Piggly Wiggly on Bigley Ave. says he sees most customers shopping for produce and that tells him more people are eating healthier.

“When we see an increase in the produce and healthier foods, of course that means we want to produce whatever the customers wanting, so that’s our goal anyway,” Keaton said.

But, the pandemic has made it hard for a lot of families to put a meal on the table.

“They’re trying to make their mind up whether they are going to pay the utilities, which we help them with many times of they’re going to buy food, clothes for kids, school supplies, different things like that.”

Keaton says he’s glad he’s able to help people personalize their plate by providing fresh, quality items for customers.

“WIC programs cater to everybody individually and it’s a great program. We’re just happy to be able to offer it to people.”

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, West Virginia WIC continues to offer certification, benefit issuance, and nutrition and breastfeeding education online.

