CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia State Police announced on Friday that it has selected its first female helicopter pilot.

According to a Facebook post by the West Virginia State Police, Trooper First Class Tiffani Huffman began her training at the West Virginia State Police Aviation Section in South Charleston in October 2021.

TFC Huffman completed 43 hours of flight training, 10 of which were solo, 120 hours of ground training and countless hours of independent studying all while maintaining her normally assigned duties in the Aviation Section, according to the post. She also passed written and oral examinations as well as the Federal Aviation Administration practical examination.

(Courtesy: West Virginia State Police Facebook)

TFC Tiffani Huffman (Courtesy: West Virginia State Police Facebook)

“This initial flight training is extremely challenging and requires the upmost of commitment and dedication to complete,” said the post.

Huffman has already begun ground school training for her Instrument Helicopter Rating. After that, she will continue her education to complete her commercial helicopter license with an instrument rating.

“TFC Huffman’s skill, commitment, and dedication are second to none,” said the West Virginia State Police post. “TFC Huffman should be commended for successfully navigating this first phase of what we are confident will be the beginning of a productive and successful aviation career.”