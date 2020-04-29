WV State Police investigate Roane County fatal crash

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police released more details on a fatal crash that occurred yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 3:15, April 28, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4100 Block of Ripley Road, United States Route 33.

According to police, a 2002 Ford E150, driven by Manuel Campos, 69, of Ripley, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Heis, 54.

Police say Campos died on scene and Heis was flown to Charleston for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

