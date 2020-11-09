WV State Police looking for armed and dangerous suspect

The West Virginia State Police is looking for a suspect, Tracy Glenn Parson, 53, wanted in connection with a home invasion in South Carolina. Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Police)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion in South Carolina who is considered armed and dangerous.

WVSP officials say the suspect, Tracy Glenn Parson, 53, is about 5’8”, 180 lbs, with black and white hair and blue eyes. Parsons is said to have connections to Boone County, WV and was last seen in the Foster area.

Anyone having information regarding Parsons is urged to contact the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304)-369-7800

