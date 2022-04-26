CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some races in West Virginia’s upcoming primary election are set to be very competitive including the District 3 Senate seat that features two well-known Republicans.

Republicans have a supermajority in both houses of the West Virginia Legislature, but now two current GOP lawmakers are fighting for the very same seat.

Current State Senator Mike Azinger is seeking a second term in the election this year. He has served one term in the State Senate, and four years in the House of Delegates. But, he is being challenged in the primary, by Republican Delegate John Kelly, also of Wood County. Kelly has served eight years years in the House, and touts an open-door policy.

“You want to talk about issues, John Kelly’s going to be there to talk about those issues. We can agree. We can disagree. But the discussion is going to be had,” said Kelly.

A big area of agreement between the two men is on fossil fuels, something the Biden Administration wants to phase out. Delegate Kelly has chaired the House Energy Committee for six years.

“Anything that we can do to make oil and gas and coal, make those prosper and continue to do well here in West Virginia, I’m for those,” said Azinger.

“I guess that people don’t realize is that without fossil fuels right now, we cannot sustain the security of our energy grid. And we have to have them,” said Kelly.

The two senate candidates, however, have differing approaches when it comes to dealing with controversial issues.

“Hopefully we see a religious freedom bill pass. Hopefully, we see the anti-critical race theory pass. This type of thing,” said Azinger.

Aside from Wood County, Senate District 3 also includes Pleasants, Wirt and Ritchie Counties. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Jody Murphy in November. Murphy ran for Governor in 2020.

Senate District 3 has long been a conservative stronghold in West Virginia, and political analysts say that may give Republicans an advantage.