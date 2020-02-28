WV state senator has trial set on prostitution charge

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia state Sen. Mike Maroney is set to go on trial in April on charges that he solicited a prostitute.

A Marshall County court clerk said the Republican lawmaker had his jury trial scheduled for April 14 following a brief pretrial hearing Friday.

Police say Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who has acknowledged being a prostitute. Maroney has pleaded not guilty. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Maroney has still been active at the statehouse this legislative session. He is the chairman of the Senate committee on health and human resources.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories