CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Military medals, once lost and forgotten, are now bringing joy to families of veterans.

“We were unaware that these things existed,” says Jerry Baldwin, son of U.S. Army World War II veteran Henry Baldwin. “Pleasantly surprised and appreciate the Treasury Department and all they’ve done to retrieve these and get them to their rightful owners.”

On Thursday, July 14, the State Treasurer’s Office returned war medals, that were previously abandoned in safety deposit boxes after their owners passed away.

“Fortunately, we’re able to return these decorations and medals to the families of the veterans who have earned them in the various different conflicts they have served in on behalf of the United States of America,” said State Treasurer Riley Moore.

Honoring 13 veterans from World War II to Vietnam, the ceremony, held at the West Virginia Culture Center, was the first of its kind.

“It is something that we’re very excited to be able to do and to continue to do this because this is the way the medals should be returned,” Moore said.

More said the ceremony was possible through recent changes in the state’s Unclaimed Property Act. That act protects individuals, who may have lost something of value, and Moore said it’s his job to return those items to the rightful owner.

“Previously, this was a very cumbersome process, but now with this new bill, we’re able to go in there and get those safety deposit boxes open once they’ve gone dormant. And then return those items back to the people of the state of West Virginia,” Moore said.

Families traveled from across the nation to attend the ceremony, and reclaim their loved ones’ lost memorabilia.

Jerry Baldwin said he traveled from South Carolina to attend the ceremony.

“It’s quite an honor for not only dad, but the other members of the service who are being remembered,” he said.

Now returned, these families can treasure the symbols of valor for years to come.