WV teenager charged with stabbing 2 girls

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia teenager stabbed two girls in their stomachs after an early morning argument in Huntington.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Cabell County says 18-year-old Zendal Tatum has been charged with assault.

The filing says a witness told officers that Tatum pulled out a knife during an argument with the girls and told them to “buck up” before the stabbing around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The witness said the girls were unarmed.

The 18- and 16-year-old female victims were treated at a local hospital. They also told police that Tatum stabbed them.

The complaint says Tatum refused to talk to detectives. He has been jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A court clerk says he doesn’t yet have a lawyer.

