CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard and Department of Homeland Security will be donating surplus body armor to Ukraine.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he gave the direction for the donation today, and the WVNG and the DHS will be coordinating with the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition immediately to begin collecting unused or recently expired ballistic vests. the Coalition consists of the state associations for chiefs of police, county sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, troopers, narcotics officers and the Fraternal Order of Police.

“In West Virginia, we stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine in every way,” Justice said. “Our incredible law enforcement officers throughout West Virginia are prepared to answer the call – they are well-stocked to be able to continue safely serving our people and communities throughout West Virginia, while providing this much-needed assistance to the Ukrainians who are bravely defending their home country against Russia. We hope and pray that this initiative will make a difference and that justice will win the day.”

Justice’s office says county sheriffs across the state are accepting the vests at their offices to be picked up by the WVSP and the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management, both parts of the DHS. The donated body armor will then be taken to a national collection point along with donations from “many other states” to be sent on to Ukraine.

Law enforcement in a growing number of states are joining this effort, Justice says.

Ohio is one of those states also donating body armor to Ukraine. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to state and local law enforcement today requesting an inventory on any surplus or expired personal protective gear they could possibly donate to Ukraine’s military as they “defend their country against Russia.”

“I know many of you share my concern for the Ukrainian military men and women who are bravely fighting against the senseless aggression of Russia,” DeWine wrote in the letter. “I encourage all Ohio law enforcement agencies that have surplus or expired personal protective gear to answer this request for information. Your response could result in help that could save lives in Ukraine.”

DeWine says the National Guard Bureau will work with the Department of Defense, its interagency partners and the Ohio National Guard to develop a logistics plan to collect and deliver the donated equipment.

Justice also says he will be sending the West Virginia State Senate a letter requesting $5 million to be allocated in support of the Ukrainian children’s hospital recently bombed by Russian military forces.