WV Troopers search for missing man from Elkins

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing man from Elkins.

Troopers say they believe Scott Ryan Hamilton, 35, is in the Huntington area of Cabell County. Hamiltion is described as Caucasian, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Scott Ryan Hamilton COURTESY PHOTO: West Virginia State Police

At this time, no state troopers say they have no leads to his location.

Anyone with any information if Hamilton’s whereabouts should contact their local police department.

