WV unemployment claims up over 800 percent in April from last year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Unemployment claims continue to skyrocket in the Mountain State as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, 35,900 unemployment claims have been filed already in April 2020. Last year, 3,905 were filed for the entire month. That’s an increase of 819 percent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of people out of work, and our hearts go out to every person who’s lost a job these last few weeks,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia. “I know these are scary times, but folks can be assured that we’re working round the clock with the help of the West Virginia National Guard to process claims and get people the help they need.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice and WorkForce announced that West Virginians who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits have started receiving an extra $600 a week, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.