CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sunday, Aug. 7 is National Purple Heart Day in the United States.

More than 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been presented since the award was created in 1782.

It is given to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action during their time of service and sacrifice. The decoration is specifically for those involved in combat.

Captain James McCormick, (Ret. Army) of New Haven, West Virginia, is a three-time Purple Heart recipient and the National Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart USA (MOPH).

…on this day we honor those who received the Purple Heart and reflect on the tremendous cost of freedom that stands in the gardens of stone in Arlington and a thousand cemeteries around the world where many of our fellow patriots are buried who fell in battle. It can also be found in the ranks of the Military Order of the Purple Heart on the faces of our members who each received a Purple Heart for our sacrifices made on battlefields all around the world in the name of Freedom and for the United States of America. Captain James McCormick, Army veteran

The MOPH was established in 1932. It is made up of exclusively Purple Heart recipients, and “it is the only veterans service organization comprised strictly of combat veterans.”

