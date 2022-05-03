CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chief Justice John Roberts said he is launching an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion published by Politico, saying the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. Roberts confirmed the document was authentic.

The case legalized abortion in the United States in 1973. If overturned, abortion would be decided by individual states.

Demonstrators on both sides rushed to the Supreme Court when the news leaked. The text of a draft and justices’ votes can change before the final vote. The final opinion is expected to come out in late June or early July.

People in our area are weighing in on the leak and the possible impact. From lawmakers to advocacy groups to individuals, there have been varied reactions from people seeing the situation from many different perspectives.

Wanda Franz, President of West Virginians for Life denounced the leak itself but said the court would be moving in the right direction. “Of course, we don’t know for sure that this is what the final decision will be,” she said. “But the content of the leaked document is encouraging to us.”

Meanwhile several women on Capitol Street Monday expressed fear about the future if those leaked documents accurately show the direction the court is going.

“I’m in my 70’s. We were there for Roe v. Wade. We thought we had reproductive rights covered for generations of women,” said Anne Gentry, Charleston, WV. “But people who disagree with me have now changed that.”

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia also sent out a statement. “We know that Roe has never been enough, but in states like West Virginia, it is the only thing protecting our access to abortion,” said Katie Quinonez, the group’s Executive Director.