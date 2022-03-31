CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced nine interstate bridges and six ramps in Charleston will be painted blue with white concrete work starting Monday.

The painting prolongs the life of the bridges and ramps, according to the WVDOH.

The project includes bridges over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue and Court Street and ramps to Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way and Brooks Street.

The WVDOH said the work is planned to start next week on Monday, weather permitting.

“This area has the highest daily traffic counts in the state of West Virginia,” said Greg Bailey, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “It’s a very visible piece of highway.”

In March, Blastech Enterprises Inc. was given $27,420,996.50 to clean and paint bridges and ramps on Interstate 77 and Interstate 64. Funds are a combination of federal and state money.

Contractors planned the project with as little traffic disruption as possible, but the WVDOH said some traffic buildup will occur.

“However, with a project this large, there is going to be some traffic disruption,” Bailey said.



Contractors built a website with schedules, detours and other information about the project.