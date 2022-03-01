CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers may experience temporary lane closures throughout the week as contractors continue work to fill potholes on West Virginia interstates.

The Division of Highways is now laying out a two-fold strategy for before and after asphalt plants open in each region of the state.

“With the spring flowers that pop up also comes our opportunity to come out and start doing permanent repairs on potholes that formed over the winter,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer for Division Operations.

Asphalt plants typically open in late March or early April, but this year early opening of a plant in St. Albans means WVDOH is kicking off pothole milling and filling season at the beginning of March.

Counties within an hours radius of the early-to-open plant are already seeing milled and filled pothole repairs; with long term pothole milling and filling taking place in Kanawha, Boone, Mason and Putnam counties as of the end of February and beginning of March.

“This time of year, potholes can form seemingly overnight,” Pack said. “The men and women who maintain our roadways risk their lives every day, surrounded by traffic, to provide the safest roadway they possibly can.”

As additional plants open around the state in the coming weeks, hot patch repairs will begin in those areas.