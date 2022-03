SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials from the West Virginia Department of Transportation held a meeting to discuss the next steps in the long-awaited Jefferson Road project.

A computer animation showed the two-mile-long project.

The plans are to connect Corridor G with MacCorkle Avenue, widening the road to five lanes.

Area residents say the traffic flow can get hectic at times, discouraging some shoppers from visiting.