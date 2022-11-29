CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday on the West Virginia Turnpike was more than expected, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

They say from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 721,114 vehicles passed through the Turnpike, with the heaviest day being Nov. 27. They say 159,366 vehicles passed through the Turnpike on that Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s traffic was around 2,000 vehicles higher than expected, the DOT says.

They say, besides weather-related crashes and accidents on Sunday, Nov. 27, traffic flowed normally during the holiday.