SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Shoppers say it’s been an issue plaguing the South Charleston area for years.

Whenever the shopping area off of Corridor G and Jefferson Road gets busy, drivers can expect congestion and long waits.

You’ll sit for hours. Just trying to get out of the shopping facility. Aaron Priest, Saint Albans resident

As a solution, the West Virginia Department of Transportation is working on the “Jefferson Road Upgrade Project.”

Improvements would be made to a 1.7-mile section of Jefferson Road between the Corridor G-Davis Creek interchange of US-119 and Maccorkle Avenue, widening the road to five lanes.

In addition, another access road will be built from Jefferson Road into RHL Boulevard near the Trace Fork Shopping center. The goal is to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety.

However, in December of 2021, the projects came to a halt. Many residents say is not surprising.

We’re used to stalls, we’re used to falling behind, we’re used to waiting around until the last minute to do anything. Jerry Waters, South Charleston resident

However, residents of all ages say they’re staying optimistic if it means convenience.

WVDOT says they will be hosting a public meeting on Monday where the transportation secretary will give a formal presentation on the project.