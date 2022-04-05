KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have announced they will be conducting a sobriety check point in Kanawha County.

The check point, hosted in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, April 13 on Route 21, also known as Sissonville Drive, just north of Charleston.

Troopers say the check point is designed to deter impaired drivers and to educate the public about the dangers of driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. The WVSP also urges drivers to help in the effort to stop DUI incidents by reporting impaired drivers.