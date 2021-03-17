Countdown to Tax Day
WVSU holds fundraiser in honor of 130 year anniversary

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – March 17 is Founder’s Day at West Virginia State University marking 130 years of education in the Mountain State.

On Wednesday, in honor of the anniversary, the university is holding their largest fundraiser ever.

The goal is to raise $300,000 in one day to support students, academic programs, and athletics.

“It’s been a tough year for our students. Its been a tough year for all of us. But really this day is focused on our future. We’ve been around for 130 years and were just as committed as ever to supporting students,” said Patricia Schumann, vice president of University Advancement at WVSU.

As of noon on Wednesday, the university has raised close to $200,000.

A special Day of Giving Challenge Day donation website has been created to give at give.wvstateu.edu/.

