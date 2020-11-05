WVSU plans to eliminate some positions

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University officials say the university plans to eliminate an estimated 16 positions.

According to the university, this is part of the university’s comprehensive cost-savings plan to ensure WVSU’s long-term financial stability.

The board of governors reviewed the employment status of those associated with those positions today, Nov. 5, 2020.

WVSU officials say the reduction in force is one of several measures the university is taking, including reducing spending and a hiring freeze for non-essential positions, to reduce its overall budget.

They say a final plan will be announced next week.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.