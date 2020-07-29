WVSU requires COVID-19 test for return to campus, testing event scheduled

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State University is requiring students, faculty, staff and the campus community to be tested for COVID-19 as an additional safety precaution for the upcoming fall semester.

University officials say the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be on campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, July 30-31, 2020, for testing. The event will take place in Lot C, the large lot across from Wallace and Ferrell Halls.

Officials say administrators will be tested from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and faculty, staff and students with last names beginning with A-G will be tested from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday’s testing will be open to students, faculty and staff with last names beginning in H-Z, as well as those who aren’t able to get a test Thursday.

Students in a 100% online program, or who have 100% online classes for the fall semester will not be required to get a test.

West Virginia State University’s 2020 fall semester is expected to start Aug. 10, 2020. Interim President R. Charles Byers, Ph.D. says other precautions include clearly marked entrances and exits on each building as well as temperature checks and health screenings upon entering buildings on campus. Once a person has passed a screening, they will receive a sticker to wear indicating they have passed screening so they only have to go through the process once per day.

Those who cannot pass the screening will be asked to return home, or resident students will be asked to go to a specified quarantine area.

