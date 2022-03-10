CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We have an exciting update after our mediathon with WVU Medicine Children’s Wednesday.

West Virginia Nexstar stations teamed up with WVU Medicine Children’s and Children’s Miracle Network to raise money to help patients and families in need of life-changing care, and you, our viewers, delivered!

We’re happy to report that 331 gifts were donated and $2.9 million dollars were raised in the mediathon.

If you missed the event, but you’re looking to give, you can still make a donation at wvukids.com.