MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at West Virginia University (WVU) was suspended on Aug. 30 for reported hazing.

The interim suspension prevents Pi Kappa Phi from engaging in “all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.”

“We take every report of possible misconduct seriously, and many times investigations provide a chance for us to help students make better choices in the future,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “But we want our students and student organizations to understand that hazing of any kind is never okay.”

The hazing claims may also be reviewed for potential criminal charges.

“Any allegations like this serves as a reminder that we must redouble our commitment with members of fraternities and sororities on our campus to set a good example and to follow the rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force.

