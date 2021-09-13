WWE to return to Charleston in November

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Tickets for WWE Supershow in Charleston, West Virginia will go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m.

WWE Supershow will take place at the Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, November 28, 2021, and this will be the first time the WWE has been in Charleston in over two years.

The lineup for the event includes:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Smackdown Tag Team Champions The USOS vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits in a six-man tag-team match

Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s Smackdown Championship

United States Champion Damiam Priest vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Tickets start at $20 and will be available on Friday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.