WWE to return to Charleston in November

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Tickets for WWE Supershow in Charleston, West Virginia will go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m.
WWE Supershow will take place at the Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, November 28, 2021, and this will be the first time the WWE has been in Charleston in over two years.
The lineup for the event includes:
- Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Smackdown Tag Team Champions The USOS vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits in a six-man tag-team match
- Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s Smackdown Championship
- United States Champion Damiam Priest vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
Tickets start at $20 and will be available on Friday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
