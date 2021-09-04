WWII Rosies ‘ring the bell’ at Nitro Jeep Fest

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – As communities all over the tri-state celebrate this Labor Day weekend, many are taking time to remember those who served our country.

During the WWII era, the “Rosie the Riveter” movement was a key part of the war effort. The city of Nitro, West Virginia is working to preserve their history and many others with events like “Jeep Fest.”

Outside the Nitro Public Library, Saturday afternoon, Jeeps new and old were lined up in the parking lot. Jeep enthusiasts from all over the Tri-State came out to not only enjoy the vehicles they love.

Organizers came to the city and said we’d like to help raise some funds for our Nitro Wars Museum and we said ‘sure.’ Joe Stevens, Nitro Convention and Visitors Center Executive Director

WW2 Rosies arrive here in Nitro, WV for Jeep Fest!

🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

I'll have more on what this event is all about later tonight on @WOWK13News!#rosietheriveter #WW2 pic.twitter.com/D06Gee6LFn — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) September 4, 2021

Food and merchandise vendors were also set up with proceeds benefiting the museum. Adding to the support at today’s event, two special guests were escorted into the area from Saint Albans.

Dottie Finn and Bertha “Buddy” Curnutte were both a part of the “Rosie the Riveter” movement during WWII. Curnutte says she remembers just how important their job was.

I riveted the wings on the P-40 Warhawk planes. We had lives in our hands while we were working. Bertha “Buddy” Curnutte, Saint Albans Rosie

During the festival, Dottie and Buddy “rang the bell” at the festival remembering those who have fought in the past and those who are fighting today. The city of Nitro says they are more than happy having two Rosies in the area come out and be a part of preserving their history.

For more information on the Nitro Wars Museum, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.